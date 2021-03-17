Four Central High School student-athletes sign to play in college

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Four Central High School seniors are moving up to play at the next level.
Tiara Lindsey, Antonio Crisco, Malik Johnson and Xavier Carnes signed letters of intent at Golden Acres Baptist Church in Phenix City on Wednesday.
Tiara Lindsey signed to South Florida State University for Volleyball
Antonio Crisco signed to University of Alabama for Track
Malik Johnson signed to Hinds Community College for Track
Xavier Carnes signed to Coastal Alabama Community College for Basketball
Congratulations to all four student-athletes! You can watch interviews with Lindsey and Crisco in the video above.
Click here for our conversations with Johnson and Carnes at a previous signing.
