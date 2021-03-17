How to program your NOAA Weather Radio

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Correctly setting up your weather radio is a great way to stay ahead of severe weather, and keep your family safe. Follow the steps in this video to set up your
·OTHER NOTES:
- Make sure you take the switch on the side and put it in the ‘on’ position. Keep it there always!
· Take the AC Adaptor out and plug it into the wall, and then in the back of the radio where it says ‘power’. The radio runs off of power, and the batteries are just there as a backup in case you lose power in a storm.
- You can find your county code HERE
· If there is a watch or warning for the county or counties the radio is programmed for, it will sound a siren for a few seconds first that will wake you up or get your attention – then it will start talking to you, telling you where the storm is, where it is moving, cities in the path, and other good information like that.
· Everything is automatic – the radio will come on and then go back off by itself. If you are at home and you know the weather is bad and the siren goes off, you can hit the big black button in the middle that says ‘WEATHER’ if you don’t want to hear the siren go off. It won’t stop it from going off again if there is another warning, however.
· That is also the button you can press to get a weather forecast from our friends at the National Weather Service, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
