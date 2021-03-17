LIST: School districts in the Chattahoochee Valley alter schedules ahead of expected inclement weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some school districts in the area are making scheduling changes ahead of expected severe weather.
See altered schedules below:
- Barbour County Schools – Transitioning to virtual learning Wednesday only
- Lee County Schools- All after schools programs, activities, and event suspended Wednesday
- Russell County – All students and staff members will be released Wednesday at noon; Classes and instruction will be virtual and no students or teachers will report to school campuses
