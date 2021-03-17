Mass vaccination clinic opens at the Columbus Civic Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Five new mass vaccination clinics from the Georgia Emergency Management Association are now open across the state, including one in Columbus.
The new mass vaccination site at the Columbus Civic Center is slated to give out 1,100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine each day for the next 12 to 13 weeks, according to Muscogee County EMA Director Chance Corbett.
To register for the vaccine, residents must meet the current eligibility requirements put out by the state of Georgia, but Corbett says those restrictions aren’t quite as stringent as people may think.
If you do meet those requirements, there are two ways that you can register to receive a dose of the vaccine at this clinic. You can make an appointment online here or by calling 844-276-1131.
