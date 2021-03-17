SafeHouse Ministries in Columbus opens shelter ahead of inclement weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With hazardous conditions in the area and some people not having a safe place to shelter, SafeHouse Ministries is opening its doors to the community in Columbus.
The facility is located at 2101 Hamilton Road inside of Rose Hill Methodist Church. Shelter is available until 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
No one will be turned away and there will be no questions asked as long as people show up within the timeframe. For questions, call SafeHouse at 706-322-3773.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.