Severe Weather Possible Wednesday PM & Thursday AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wednesday morning starting off with some dense fog in parts of the Chattahoochee Valley along with some isolated showers and storms. The most active weather though won’t unfold until the earliest later this afternoon and evening with the more sure-fire guarantee during the overnight hours into early Thursday morning. In the meantime, the cool air “wedge” in place across north and central Georgia has helped to bring a dose of more stable air as far south and west as Columbus this morning, making for a comfortable albeit foggy start to the day; however, the warmer, muggier, and more unstable air to our south will lift northward throughout the day, creating a ripe environment for severe weather over the next 24 hours.
Severe weather is not a guarantee this afternoon, though we could see some isolated strong to severe storms later this afternoon and past sunset, when we’ll have to watch for discrete thunderstorms (AKA supercells), though I think the better chance of that occurring will be north and west of I-85. The main line of thunderstorms arrives in east Alabama as early as 2-3 AM ET overnight and should clear our west Georgia counties by 9-10 AM ET tomorrow morning. This batch will feature the best chance for tornadoes, damaging winds in excess of 60+ MPH, and large hail. So, go over your severe weather safety plan and have a place to seek safe shelter BEFORE a warning is issued. Plus, multiple ways to receive weather alerts—especially loud ones if you’re sleeping!
We should be able to sound the all clear by Thursday afternoon, though some clouds are still expect to linger through Friday. Much cooler air comes in behind this storm system, dropping highs into the upper 50s and low 60s for Friday into the weekend. We’ll also see cooler mornings back in the forecast with 40s returning Friday morning and sticking around through at least Tuesday of next week. More sunshine returns in full by Sunday, and next week looks generally mild and dry—though naturally the pollen levels will be high again!
