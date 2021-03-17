Severe Weather Possible Wednesday PM & Thursday AM

Severe weather is not a guarantee this afternoon, though we could see some isolated strong to severe storms later this afternoon and past sunset, when we’ll have to watch for discrete thunderstorms (AKA supercells), though I think the better chance of that occurring will be north and west of I-85. The main line of thunderstorms arrives in east Alabama as early as 2-3 AM ET overnight and should clear our west Georgia counties by 9-10 AM ET tomorrow morning. This batch will feature the best chance for tornadoes, damaging winds in excess of 60+ MPH, and large hail. So, go over your severe weather safety plan and have a place to seek safe shelter BEFORE a warning is issued. Plus, multiple ways to receive weather alerts—especially loud ones if you’re sleeping!