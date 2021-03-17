Teenager dead after overnight shooting on Avalon Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An overnight shooting on Avalon Dr. in Columbus has left one person dead.
17-year-old Quindarius Ford was shot in the 2300 block of Avalon Dr. He was taken to the Piedmont Columbus Regional Emergency Department where he was pronounced dead at 5:15 a.m.
Police are still on the scene investigating what led to the shooting. They have not indicated whether or not there are any suspects as of yet.
This is a developing story. Keep with News Leader 9 on air and online for the latest updates.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.