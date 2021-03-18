ALEA investigates two vehicle accidents in East Ala.

(WTVM) - Two accidents happened in East Alabama Wednesday in less than two hours.
The first accident happened shortly before 6 p.m. in Opelika. A pedestrian was hit by a car at 5225 U.S. 431.The condition of the victim has not been given, but injuries were reported.
At 6:48 p.m., a two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 165 at River Side Landing in Russell County. Injuries have not been confirmed.
