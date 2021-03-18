Be a rescuer for Valley Rescue Mission

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Harvard study says that homelessness in America was on the rise before the pandemic.
When the hold on evictions in the country ends, that number may unfortunately rise even higher.
Valley Rescue Mission helps homeless people and so much more. The organization tackles a lot of community issues head on, working to find solutions for families and helping to provide shelter or food, and much more. It’s hoping a widespread effort of small donations can make a big difference.
“We feed the homeless, feed the hungry. We help individuals in need of addiction recovery. That’s what we’re about. We’ve been a part of this community for 50 years,” said Greg Wilson with Valley Rescue Mission.
Valley Rescue Mission provides in a big way. Interestingly enough, the organization has weathered the pandemic relatively well.
“Giving to the mission did not see a decline at all. During the midst of this pandemic, folks have been donating clothing, People used the fact that they were quarantining to do a little bit of a forced clean to the home an donated those clothes and gently used items to the mission. Even the financial giving has seen an increase in the midst of this pandemic,” explained Wilson.
It has become easy to see though that once the moratorium on evictions is lifted in the U.S., there will be major issues to tackle down the road. Valley Rescue Mission is always trying to stay ahead of the curve.
If you’re interested in helping the organization, it can be done for $0.63 a day with minimal effort. The results will be huge for the mission.
“You can give back to this community. You can help to feed the homeless. You can feed those that are hungry and aide those in addiction recovery,” said Wilson.
It’s a different approach than in the past. It’s one that’s geared toward the givers of the future.
“We started the rescuer program to go after a younger donor base who wants a sense of community, wants to give back, and wants to support,” Wilson said.
