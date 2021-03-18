Chilton County man survives as storm destroys home

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several counties in central Alabama saw storm damage Wednesday, including Chilton County.
A possible tornado touched down around county roads 24 and 37 near Billingsley Highway in the Fairview community.
WSFA 12 News crews saw at least three homes that were destroyed.
One of those homes belonged to Jimmy Baker, who was in his house when the warning was issued. He actually watched the storm head towards his house from the front porch then took cover.
“Then about a minute before it got here, we jumped in tis, in the hall closet, a little, small closet. And just we heard it. You know, the sound from the house coming down. We were saved. We thank the Lord for that. And we had one walk-in closet that a lot of clothes was in and nothing was bothered in it, but the rest of the house was gone. And so anyway, we’re thankful to be here,” Baker said.
Baker says he can’t stress enough just how important it is to take action when a tornado warning is issued.
