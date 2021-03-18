Columbus city leaders vaccinated for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - COVID-19 vaccinations were administered at the Columbus Health Department’s drive-thru clinic at Shirley Winston Park in East Columbus.
A few city leaders were vaccinated Wednesday.
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson and City Manager Isaiah Hugley received their dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Henderson says he feels fine and ensures anyone who is on the fence about getting the shot, it’s safe and effective.
“I would just encourage them to check the sites, do their due diligence, and study up on it,” said Henderson. “And I think they’re going to come to the same conclusion that I did, that it’s safe, and it’s effective, and it’s the best tool we have for being able to get back to normal.”
Henderson says he was able to get his shot once Georgia Governor Brian Kemp extended the Phase1A group to include people 55 and older. Henderson says other than a slight soreness in his arm, he feels ok.
