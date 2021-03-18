Cooler Temperatures Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a stormy night across the Valley, we ended up with a nice Thursday, albeit a breezy one with winds gusting more than 30 mph at times. Going into Friday, expect a big increase in clouds and we’ll mention a slight chance at a few showers during the day and into Friday night. Grab that umbrella just in case, and get ready for another breezy afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s, and heading into the weekend we expect many spots to stay in the 50s on Saturday with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Going into Sunday and Monday mornings, temperatures will fall back to the upper 30s and lower 40s, so some frost concerns would definitely be on the table in the normally cooler locations. Look for high temperatures to get back into the 60s on Sunday and 70s by Monday. The first part of next week will start off dry and mild, and we’ll continue the warming trend to the middle and end of next week. Rain chances will begin increasing by next Wednesday, taking us through the end of the week with a risk of rain and storms.