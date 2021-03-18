CVCC Pirates move up in national rankings, sweep Player of Week honors

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Life is good for the Chattahoochee Valley Pirates. A 5-0 week earned the Pirates a boost of five spots to the No. 11 ranking in the latest NJCAA Division I Baseball rankings released on Monday. Hunter Vick’s crew is currently 19-3 overall and in first place in the ACCC’s Southern Division with a 7-1 league record.
The Pirates also swept ACCC honors for the week of March 8-14. Left fielder Hunter Marsh was named the conference Player of the Week after hitting .550 (11-for-20) in those five games, ripping two doubles and four homers, including two grand slams. He also drove in 16 runs while scoring 11 times and adding a stolen base. Marsh is now hitting .451 on the season, and his five home runs are second best in the ACC, while his 22 RBI is third best in conferenece.
Jerry Bowman was named the ACCC’s Pitcher of the Week. The former Smiths Station Panther went the distance versus Wallace-Selma last Thursday, tossing a four hitter and surrendering no earned runs and striking out six in the Pirates’ 4-1 victory. Bowman is now 3-0 on the season with 21 strikeouts in 22 and a third innings of work. His 0.81 ERA is second best in the ACCC.
The Pirates are scheduled to get back in action with a Thursday doubleheader at Coastal Alabama-East in Brewton. They’ll host the Warhawks at Howard Lake Field in a return twinbill on Saturday, with the first pitch scheduled for 1 pm ET.
