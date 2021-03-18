CVCC Pirates move up in national rankings, sweep Player of Week honors

The Pirates also swept ACCC honors for the week of March 8-14. Left fielder Hunter Marsh was named the conference Player of the Week after hitting .550 (11-for-20) in those five games, ripping two doubles and four homers, including two grand slams. He also drove in 16 runs while scoring 11 times and adding a stolen base. Marsh is now hitting .451 on the season, and his five home runs are second best in the ACC, while his 22 RBI is third best in conferenece.