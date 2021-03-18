Family of Avalon Rd. homicide victim in Columbus says shooting by brother was a mistake

“A mistaken situation, and it turned up one of my sister’s sons in jail and the other one deceased,” said Towanna Ford. “So, at the end of the day, my sister lost both of her boys. It’s unexplainable to talk about because it happened so quick. So, it was out of the ordinary. It wasn’t nothing for nobody to try and sit up and figure out because it doesn’t matter. The family not looking at it like that. It was a mistake. I don’t want nobody misjudging Quindarious and I don’t want nobody misjudging Marquavious, because at the end of the day, they’re both my nephews.”