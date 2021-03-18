Family of Avalon Rd. homicide victim in Columbus says shooting by brother was a mistake

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 17-year-old is dead and his older brother is behind bars. Their family is left to mourn them both after an early Wednesday morning shooting in Columbus.
The shooting happened on Avalon Road, off of Macon Road, in East Columbus. According to the family of Quindarious Ford, the Hardaway High School junior was set to graduate next year and had plans to enlist in the military before he was killed in what the family is calling a terrible mistake.
“At the end of the day, regardless of whatever happened, just put these guns down because innocent people are just getting killed for no reason,” said Tasha Davis, an aunt of the brothers. “This is a sad situation. My sister lost both of her two boys and we lost both of our nephews.”
Police arrested his 21-year-old brother, Marquavious Ford at the scene. He is being held at the Muscogee County Jail, facing a murder charge in the death of his younger brother. According to police, the incident is under investigation, but according to the family, this wasn’t supposed to happen. Tawanna Ford, the aunt of the pair of brothers, says her family is mourning the loss of two young family members.
“A mistaken situation, and it turned up one of my sister’s sons in jail and the other one deceased,” said Towanna Ford. “So, at the end of the day, my sister lost both of her boys. It’s unexplainable to talk about because it happened so quick. So, it was out of the ordinary. It wasn’t nothing for nobody to try and sit up and figure out because it doesn’t matter. The family not looking at it like that. It was a mistake. I don’t want nobody misjudging Quindarious and I don’t want nobody misjudging Marquavious, because at the end of the day, they’re both my nephews.”
According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the incident happened after an altercation between the brothers. Police couldn’t confirm that and says the case is still an ongoing investigation. Quindarius Ford’s death is the 19th homicide for the year in Muscogee County, and the fifth this month. Marquavious Ford is set to appear in Recorders Court Friday at 9 a.m.
