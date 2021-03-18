National Infantry Museum to have single showing of Columbus-produced movie

Movie star and filmmaker deliver faith on the big screen in new Army story
By Alex Jones | March 18, 2021 at 3:06 PM EDT - Updated March 18 at 3:06 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been nearly two years since faith-based film “My Brother’s Keeper” was shot in Columbus by a Phenix City-based filmmaker.

While many local movie theaters will not be showing the movie, according to scriptwriter Ty Manns, the National Infantry Museum will be holding a single showing of “My Brother’s Keeper.”

“My Brother’s Keeper” focuses on a veteran’s struggle with PTSD and faith and stars T.C. Stallings, Joey Lawrence, Keshia Knight Pulliam and Robert Ri’chard.

The film will be shown in the Giant Screen Theater at the National Infantry Museum on Sunday, March 28, at 3:00 p.m. It will be followed by a question and answer session with Manns.

Manns assembled a crew of 50 people and a cast of nearly two dozen, including many Columbus-area residents as extras.

Manns estimated the film contributed more than $280,000 to the local economy while filming.

Tickets for the movie are $8 for adults and $6 for children. Tickets must be purchased online by clicking here.

The National Infantry Museum remains closed to the public.

