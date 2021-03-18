National Infantry Museum to have single showing of Columbus-produced movie

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been nearly two years since faith-based film “My Brother’s Keeper” was shot in Columbus by a Phenix City-based filmmaker.
While many local movie theaters will not be showing the movie, according to scriptwriter Ty Manns, the National Infantry Museum will be holding a single showing of “My Brother’s Keeper.”
The film will be shown in the Giant Screen Theater at the National Infantry Museum on Sunday, March 28, at 3:00 p.m. It will be followed by a question and answer session with Manns.
Manns assembled a crew of 50 people and a cast of nearly two dozen, including many Columbus-area residents as extras.
Manns estimated the film contributed more than $280,000 to the local economy while filming.
Tickets for the movie are $8 for adults and $6 for children. Tickets must be purchased online by clicking here.
The National Infantry Museum remains closed to the public.
