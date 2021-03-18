Teen arrested for statutory rape, woman charged with contributing to delinquency

Teen arrested for statutory rape, woman charged with contributing to delinquency
Hysani Wheeler (left) and Yolanda Wheeler (right) (Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Jones | March 18, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT - Updated March 18 at 11:14 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman and a teen from Columbus are behind bars after being arrested by the CPD Special Victims Unit Wednesday.

17-year-old Hysani Wheeler was charged with statutory rape, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and interference with custody.

36-year-old Yolanda Wheeler was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and interference with custody.

Both are being held in the Muscogee County Jail where they await separate Recorder’s Court hearings on Friday at 2:00 p.m.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact investigators at 706-225-4373.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.