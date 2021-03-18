United Negro College Fund to host virtual Columbus Mayor’s Masked Ball

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The annual Columbus United Negro College Fund Mayor’s Masked Ball is still happening, but with a new twist thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 16th annual event will feature Columbus Mayor Skip and Karon Henderson, Rep. Calvin Smyre and several UNCF-supported students. Proceeds from the event go to students across Georgia and the nation who do not have the financial support to go to college.
“We are truly living in unprecedented times. It is more important now, than ever, that we continue to invest in educational opportunities for our youth,” said Mayor Henderson.
The 2021 UNCF Masked Award is set to honor Judge John Allen, retired Chief Judge of the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit, and Lila Mae Star, owner and founder of the Royal Cafe Restaurant.
“Our event honorees are trailblazers and role models in their respective fields. Their impact on the Columbus community is both tangible and lauded by all,” said Justine Boyd, area development director of UNCF.
More than 300 business and civic leaders are expected to be in attendance. Attendees will be entertained by Chaka Khan and Stephanie Mills. The event will also feature a guest appearance by Samuel L. Jackson.
“For more than 76 years, UNCF has fueled HBCUs with vital resources to educate generations of African American and other minority students,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “During an unprecedented time in our history compounded by COVID-19 and racial disparities, our students and institutions are faced with enormous challenges now more than ever. We are at risk of washing away a generation of talented and deserving African American and minority students.”
The virtual ball is scheduled for Saturday, Mar. 20 at 6:30 p.m.
To donate or register for the Columbus Mayor’s Masked Ball, click here.
