Yard, bulk waste collection in Columbus being delayed by COVID-19, other factors

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There could be a delay in your yard and bulk waste being picked up if you live in Columbus for the time being.
The City of Columbus says that there will be a collection delay of up to three days because of COVID-19 personnel impacts, the amount of Spring debris and equipment shortages.
Crews will continue to work six days a week as they attempt to catch up.
The city asks that you leave your yard waste and bulk items on the curb waiting to be picked up, so you do not miss their collection.
For more information, contact the Citizen Service Center at 706-653-4000.
