Bridge of Columbus, Inc. announces new program manager

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus-based non-profit program, Bridge of Columbus, Inc. announced its new program manager.
Wilena McClain is replacing Willie Coleman who is retiring after 20 years in his leadership position.
Bridge focuses on helping at-risk youth in the community to get their GED. McClain has a decade of experience in helping nonprofits and is ready to assume her role as director this week, hoping to make an impact.
“I am excited and grateful for this opportunity to impact the lives of youth, specifically at-risk youth in the Columbus area,” said McClain. “So, this is a wonderful opportunity to head-up a wonderful organization, ensuring that each youth has an opportunity to get a good start in life with a GED and also with life skills through our program.”
The Bridge program has been successful through the years by having small classes, personalized attention, supportive staff, and skillful instruction, enabling hundreds of young adults attain their GED.
