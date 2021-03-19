Girls Inc. of Columbus hosts first ever golf tournament to raise funds for golf clinics

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Girls Inc. of Columbus hosted its first ever golf tournament Thursday.
The public was invited to participate in playing 18 holes for $150 a person, with a chance to win one of two Mercedes SUVs.
Over 50 participants came to the event and were given lunch made by Girls Inc. members. The money raised from the event is going toward golf clinics for girls ages 6 to 18 years old that will last 12 weeks per year. The clinics will help open up opportunities for them education and career wise.
“We are introducing girls to a sport that they wouldn’t ordinarily get an opportunity to play in,” said Arlene Charles, executive director of Girls Inc. “There are over 200 scholarships that go unawarded for girls nationally and we want to give our girls in the Chattahoochee Valley an opportunity to play golf and participate and succeed.”
It’s estimated that Girls Inc. raised $32,000 out of the $35,000 goal.
