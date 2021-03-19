Montgomery woman arrested in Auburn for driving stolen vehicle

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested a suspect in a stolen property case Wednesday.
Jessica Cobb, 38, from Montgomery is charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Auburn police saw a stolen vehicle near the 700 block of West Magnolia Avenue. Officers stopped the vehicle and identified Cobb as the driver. It was confirmed that the vehicle was stolen from another police jurisdiction. Contraband was also found in Cobb’s possession.
After further investigation, Cobb was arrested and transported to the Lee County Jalil. She was held on a $6,00 bond. The case remains under investigation by Auburn police.
