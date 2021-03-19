Suspect wanted in LaGrange for shooting man after physical altercation

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in LaGrange for shooting a man Thursday evening following an altercation earlier in the day.
LaGrange police responded to the 100 block of Brown Street at 6:40 p.m. in reference to shots fired at a residence. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who stated he was engaged in a physical altercation earlier in the day with an elderly man at his neighbor’s house.
The elderly man was driving a white pickup truck and left the area. The victim says the suspect returned later and shot him, and also fired three shots at his home while he was inside the home.
After speaking several witnesses, the suspect was identified as 69-year-old Charles Putmon, Sr. A warrant has been issued for Putmon’s arrest.
Anyone with information on Putmon’s whereabouts or the case is asked to call Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000, or the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2643/706-883-2630.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.