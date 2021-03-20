Amerigroup, local law enforcement agencies host drive-thru car safety event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several local groups came together this morning at the Public Safety Center in Columbus promoting car safety.
Amerigroup partnered with the Columbus Police Department, Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, and Atlanta Fire Rescue to host the “Drive Thru Buckle Up for Safety Event.” They gave away 75 car seats to those in need in the community.
“We want to make sure that we’re encouraging people to stay safe, wear car seats, and of course, in the time of need of the pandemic, we want to answer the call for the community,” said Lauren Chambers, Amerigroup Marketing Account Manager.
“It’s really extremely important so that the children, as well as parents know how to properly restrain the children in the car, make sure that the car seats are installed safely,” said event attendee, Toya Barnes.
Chambers says Amerigroup is hosting car safety events throughout Georgia in hopes to help promote awareness and keep children safe in cars.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.