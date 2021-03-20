Cool Start To Spring

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While we welcomed the season of Spring this morning, you’d never know if you stepped outside today as it was noticeably cooler. Highs today only made it into the upper 50s and low 60s, more common of early February across the Valley. A couple more chilly nights will prevail with low to mid 40s for lows, mid 60s by Sunday afternoon, keep in mind out averages are now 71/47. A slim shower potential tonight into Sunday will give away to no rain chances until Tuesday, temps will slowly warm into the 70s by early next week. Even warmer by mid to late next week as we track our next storm system that may bring the next chance of some strong thunderstorms. We’ll have to see exactly how strong or severe, but vey wet nonetheless with many rounds of heavy rain and storms. We make a run at the low 80s for next weekend, so probably safer to start planting as we head into next week and the following weekend. We will keep you in the loop of course on WTVM!