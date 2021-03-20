Eufaula man arrested, charged with possession of child pornography

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A Eufaula man is behind bars after being arrested Friday and charged with possession several videos depicting child pornography.
36-year-old Jeffery Scott Nolin was taken into custody by the Eufaula Police Department. Nolin is being charged with possession with intent to disseminate obscene matter containing visual depiction of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts.
According to police, the investigation was collateral to a cyber tip from the Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The warrant originated from an investigation of another individual and through multiple subpoenas of records. A search warrant was also executed at Nolin’s residence at the time of his arrest.
The investigation is still active and additional charges may be added. Nolin is being held in the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.
Anyone with any information pertaining to this case or any other investigation is urged to call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200.
