Local restaurant to host brunch, shopping crawl in Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If brunch and shopping local is your thing, we’ve got great news for you! Stock Market Dueling Kitchens is hosting a brunch crawl in Uptown Columbus next month!
The Small Bites and Small Business Brunch Crawl is Sunday, April 25 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tickets for the event go on sale March 22 and will cost $80. The ticket will get you a brunch “small bite” and drink specials from local restaurants and exclusive discounts from shops in Uptown Columbus. You will also get an event T-shirt and entries into giveaways!
The brunch crawl includes a few local favorites:
- Stock Market Dueling Kitchens
- Veritgo Fusion Kitchen
- The Black Cow
- Picasso’s Pizzeria
- Smoke Bourbon and BBQ
- My Boulange
- Bodega 1205
And of course, snacking on some of your local favorites also comes with shopping at local boutiques and shops, too!
The shopping part of the crawl includes:
- The Posh Peach
- The Southern Pearl
- EMMetals
- Council Wardrobe Studio
- Sydney’s on First
The crawl isn’t guided, which means you can spend as much time at each business as you’d like.
According to Stock Market Dueling Kitchens, as soon as small bites are finalized, a full brunch crawl menu will be posted.
Alcohol is not included, but each location will have exclusive specials for Brunch Crawl participants. Anyone over 21 must show their ID.
Participants should follow CDC guidelines of social distancing and wearing face masks.
