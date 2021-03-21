Auburn City Schools to build 10th elementary school

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - As more families are moving into the Auburn area, the city’s education system is looking to build more schools.
As the population of Auburn grows so does the number of students in Auburn City Schools and that’s why they need to add more elementary classrooms to keep up with that growth.
“We’re reaching that tipping point at our nine elementary schools,” said Daniel Chesser, Public Relations Coordinator for Auburn City Schools.
That tipping point is 600 to 700 students per grade in the elementary and middle school systems. That’s why Auburn City Schools is planning on building their 10th elementary school in the district.
“That’s something that we’re getting started right away and we will have completed by May 1st of 2022 and open for August in 2022,” said Chesser.
Chesser said by building this new elementary school, they’ll be able to accommodate more students and keep the student - teacher ratio down as well.
“When you’re talking about having a graduating class of seven hundred, that’s never happened in the city of Auburn before. And we’re inching towards that with each year that comes by,” said Chesser.
The new school will be located in Northwest Auburn near North Donahue and Farmville Road... where several new neighborhoods have popped up lately. Chesser said this is the general area of where the school is going to be, but they don’t have an exact address yet.
Ryan Roberts with the Lee County Association of Realtors said many families are moving to Auburn because the school system has such a great reputation.
“Folks that live in the neighboring cities or different parts of the country or states are often found pleased with the type of public education provided,” said Roberts.
Searcy Kelly, a parent with kids in the elementary school system in Auburn said it’s important to keep the classrooms smaller.
“They’re constantly looking at it, and I love that they’re constantly looking at it and trying to stay on top of it, it’s an evolving issue and it’s a moving target,” said Kelly.
“It would be cliché to say the secret’s out because this has been going on for the past several years, just the rapid growth that you see here in Auburn,” said Chesser.
While there’s no name yet for the school Chesser said Auburn City Schools will be announcing that soon.
