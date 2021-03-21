Columbus State University students, professor creates art to advocate against racial injustices

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University students and their professor are creating art to spark a conversation about racial injustices in America through their art container.
The CSU art department’s project “advocacy through art” showcases their art container at the Liberty Theatre.
Painted on the container are images of civil rights leaders like Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King and victims of racial injustices like Emmett Till, a teenager lynched in Mississippi in the1950′s.
CSU professor, Demetrius Dukes, created this new media interpretation based on a poem called ‘America’ by Claude McKay.
“We wanted to acknowledge and or spark or create an opportunity to spark a conversation about the consistent injustices that face minority communities,” said Demetrius Dukes.
CSU’s art department says they want to continue doing these kinds of events, especially in parts of Columbus where there is not a lot of art.
