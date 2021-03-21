Local donut shop to reopen, according to Facebook post

Veri Best Donuts to make a comeback in Columbus (Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson | March 21, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT - Updated March 21 at 5:24 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been five long years since many of us have had a taste of the “Veri Best” donut here in Columbus... but that could change “VERI” soon.

According to a Facebook post by Veri Best Donuts, they can “guarantee you that by St. Patrick’s Day next year you will have the option to eat Veri Best Donuts whenever you want.”

Veri Best Donuts says they will be open six days a week with different hours than before.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day Folks! These pictures were on my time hop from 2016. What I can guarantee you is that this time next year you will have the option to eat Veri Best Donuts whenever you want 6 days a week. Our hours are going to be different than before and we will be open 6days a week. But I’m super excited!!! Things are coming along pretty fast and our deadline is approaching pretty fast. It hard to believe its been about 6yrs. On this day 6 yrs ago we made our Facebook announcement that we would be closing the donut shop. Usually this brings a lot of tears to my eyes. But this year I can sit and tell yall how thankful I am. Im so so thankful to be in my situation. I’m so thankful in a short period of time we will be working as a family to serve many families donuts! I hope that as you eat your donuts all the memories come back. I hope you can make many new memories with your families!!! We will see yall soon.
Veri Best Donuts (Facebook)

The shop closed in March 2016 because road work at Avalon and Macon Road blocked the entrance to the local favorite causing a downturn in business.

A reopening date has not yet been stated by the business.

The business was open for over 30 years.

