Local donut shop to reopen, according to Facebook post

Happy St. Patrick’s Day Folks! These pictures were on my time hop from 2016. What I can guarantee you is that this time next year you will have the option to eat Veri Best Donuts whenever you want 6 days a week. Our hours are going to be different than before and we will be open 6days a week. But I’m super excited!!! Things are coming along pretty fast and our deadline is approaching pretty fast. It hard to believe its been about 6yrs. On this day 6 yrs ago we made our Facebook announcement that we would be closing the donut shop. Usually this brings a lot of tears to my eyes. But this year I can sit and tell yall how thankful I am. Im so so thankful to be in my situation. I’m so thankful in a short period of time we will be working as a family to serve many families donuts! I hope that as you eat your donuts all the memories come back. I hope you can make many new memories with your families!!! We will see yall soon.

Veri Best Donuts (Facebook)