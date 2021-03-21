Local donut shop to reopen, according to Facebook post

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been five long years since many of us have had a taste of the “Veri Best” donut here in Columbus... but that could change “VERI” soon.
According to a Facebook post by Veri Best Donuts, they can “guarantee you that by St. Patrick’s Day next year you will have the option to eat Veri Best Donuts whenever you want.”
Veri Best Donuts says they will be open six days a week with different hours than before.
A reopening date has not yet been stated by the business.
The business was open for over 30 years.
