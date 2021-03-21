Warming Up for the Work Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunday’s forecast features a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid-60s and breezy conditions. We kick off the work week with highs in the lower-70s, and we end it with highs in the upper-70s and maybe even lower 80s. On Monday we will see a partly cloudy sky with plenty of sunshine around at times with highs in the lower 70s and winds around 10-15mph. We keep things dry until Wednesday when we see a disturbance move through the Chattahoochee Valley bringing showers with some storms in the mix. We keep the weather pattern unsettled through the weekend with rain and storms possible most days as highs continue on their warming trend. For now, it looks like things may settle down and dry out the following Monday, but we will have to fine-tune that as we get closer.