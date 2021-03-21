Wet Weather On The Horizon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The new work and school week will feature a mixed bag of dry and fairly we days, as our pattern continues to switch to spring once again. This evening a small chance of a shower exists, however, a drying trend will take shape into late tonight and Monday. Waking up tomorrow morning in the upper 40s for most under partly sunny skies, high temperature should top out in the low 70s. Tuesday brings a shot a some isolated showers, while heading into Wednesday the rain coverage really goes up. Talking rain/storms for Wednesday and Thursday, some of which could be strong. Some potential of severe storms is there, however, too early to pinpoint any details for now. Either way be prepared to use the rain jacket and umbrella more than once or twice this week! As for planting, you should be good to go, as our long range forecast does not indicate any high potential for frost/freeze conditions at night. We will keep you updated! Have a great week!