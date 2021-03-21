12-year-old stabbed in head on Turner St., LaGrange police investigate

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault after a 12-year-old was stabbed in the head.
On March 21 at approximately 12:35 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Turner Street in reference to a stabbing. According to police, contact was made with the victim and several witnesses who advised that the child was stabbed after a 13-year-old girl with whom he was “horseplaying” had gotten upset and picked up a kitchen knife and struck the child in the back of the head.
The Criminal Investigations Section started an investigation resulting in the 13-year-old female being taken into custody for one count of aggravated assault. The victim was transported to West Georgia Medical Center where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Troup County Crimestoppers at 706-812-1000.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.