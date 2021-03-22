Alabama expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - More Alabamians are now eligible to head to pharmacies, clinics, and health departments to get their COVID-19 vaccine.
The new eligible group includes East Alabama attorney Barbi Agricola, who worked throughout the entire pandemic.
“Of course the law doesn’t really ever stop,” she said.
Those in the legal field are now eligible to get the vaccine in Alabama, as part of the state’s newest vaccine distribution.
“I’m glad that we’ve been included, and I’m hopeful it’s going to be open to everybody very soon,” Agricola said.
According to the state, this newest phase includes people 55 and older and those with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It also includes people with high risk medical conditions, such as cancer and diabetes, as well as critical workers in areas like food service and finance.
Roger Burnett, the owner of Thomas Pharmacy in Opelika, has been putting COVID-19 shots in people’s arms for weeks.
“I believe we’re well over 1,000 now,” he said.
He is glad to see expanded eligibility in the state.
“We’re grateful that’s happening,” Burnett said. “We’ve had a lot of people anxious to get it but weren’t allowed to because of the protocol. But that’s relaxed quite a bit now.”
Burnett said he’s had hundreds calling for appointments. He’s hoping to continue working through that list of eligible people that now includes folks working in construction, transportation and more.
“We give about 40 to 50 [vaccines] a day,” he said. “We try to schedule them about 10 minutes apart.”
Agricola said she’ll be glad when everyone in her law firm rolls up their sleeve and gets vaccinated.
“Getting a vaccine here, helps with their individual families, which in turn, helps around our community,” she said.
If you are now eligible for the vaccine, you can find out where to get the shot on ADPH’s vaccine dashboard.
