Celebrate, support local women-owned businesses in March

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - March is Women’s History Month, and many women-owned local businesses are getting support from the Columbus community.
“I told my mom and my father when I was younger, ‘I’m gonna own my own business one day,” said Rosalind Murray, owner of Roz Café and Catering Services.
Rosalind Murray has owned Roz Café and Catering Services since 2014. She said she loves to cook and share her love for southern food with the community.
“When they come to me, they’ll be hungry. But after they eat, my food is good for the soul,” said Murray.
Murray is just one of the many women who own businesses in Columbus. Melinda Newton is a third generation female business owner who owns both Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant and The Chicken Lady’s Coop.
“I build on to what I know. I knew fried chicken and southern cooking from my mother and my grandmother, and then I just built on to that,” said Newton.
Although the pandemic made it hard for these business owners to work through, Barbara Braswell Holladay says COVID-19 inspired her to start her own hair salon.
“The pandemic really shook me up and it made me want to take control of my future and being a business owner now, I know that my future’s bright and I can tackle anything that comes towards me,” said Holladay.
Carla Bounds is not only a woman business owner, but she has many women vendors that sell their items in her Bluebelle Home Décor and Gifts.
“I think it’s super important, and that’s my focus, as well at Bluebell, is to help people take those first steps and start their business and help it grow,” said Bounds.
Through the ups and downs, these women said having their own business is rewarding.
“It takes a lot of hard work and dedication, but for me, I am so grateful,” said Murray.
“I’d just like to see every little girl that wants to take control of her life and build something I want to see her go for it,” said Holladay.
The owners said they hope to see the community continue to support women-owned businesses across the city.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.