Decent Rain Chances in the Forecast This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Monday bringing a beautiful dose of sunshine to start off the work week along with a pleasantly cool start to the morning. Breezy conditions will persist today along with a mix of sun and clouds, but highs will rebound into at least the low 70s with a warming trend in the cards for us again this week. Mornings won’t be quite as chilly with lows only dropping down into the 50s through Thursday and only the 60s for Friday into the weekend. Temperatures will even climb to near 80 by Thursday and Friday, though don’t expect abundant sunshine around!
A wet weather pattern will emerge this week, bringing at least a good 2-4″ of rain across the Chattahoochee Valley through the weekend. We stay dry today, but showers return to the forecast by Tuesday evening with even better rain coverage in store Friday and Saturday as a front stalls out over the Deep South. We’ll keep an eye on the potential for any strong or severe storms on Friday and Saturday, but right now the main concern will be periods of heavy rainfall at times later this week. Past the warm and wet weekend, the pattern next week looks cooler, drier, and sunnier.
