Decent Rain Chances in the Forecast This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Monday bringing a beautiful dose of sunshine to start off the work week along with a pleasantly cool start to the morning. Breezy conditions will persist today along with a mix of sun and clouds, but highs will rebound into at least the low 70s with a warming trend in the cards for us again this week. Mornings won’t be quite as chilly with lows only dropping down into the 50s through Thursday and only the 60s for Friday into the weekend. Temperatures will even climb to near 80 by Thursday and Friday, though don’t expect abundant sunshine around!