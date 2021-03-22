Lee Co. man convicted of assaulting police officer in July 2020 incident

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County man is facing at least 15 years in prison after being convicted of an assault incident in July 2020.
Farren Edwards was found guilty of assault on an Opelika police officer, two counts of throwing dangerous missiles/objects into occupied vehicles, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Lee County District Attorney Pro Tem Jessica Ventiere says because of Edwards’ three prior felony convictions, he is facing a potential sentence of 15 years to life.
Ventiere gave special thanks to the jury following the closing of the trial, saying,
“We appreciate the jury’s service and attentiveness throughout this two-week trial term. Jury service is a sacrifice during normal times; it is even more so during COVID-19. We look forward to the more normal days ahead,” said Ventiere in a statement.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.