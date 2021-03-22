Rain Chances Back Every Day Through the Weekend, Starting Tomorrow

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a beautiful Monday, we will see some changes this week with a very progressive forecast settling in for the rest of the week and the weekend. Rain coverage will increase later on Tuesday and into Tuesday night, with another chance of few storms on Wednesday and Thursday. I think Thursday night into Friday morning will feature the strongest storms with this setup, and there is at least some risk of severe weather across Alabama and Georgia, but a bit too early for specifics as of right now. We’ll continue to keep an eye on things for you and bring details as they come into focus. A few more strong storms are possible over the weekend with another front moving through. Highs will stay in the 70s through Sunday, perhaps near 80 on Thursday and Friday. It won’t rain all day or be a complete washout at any point this week, but you’ll want to keep the umbrella handy! Next week, we have a cooler forecast ahead with highs in the 60s and lows back in the 40s. Still, I don’t see any issues with frost or a freeze anytime soon, though next Tuesday morning may be a little marginal for a frost in the normally colder spots.