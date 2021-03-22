Three hospitalized after major crash on West Point Pkwy. in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Three people are currently recovering from their injuries after being involved in a major crash in Opelika.
Police say they were called to West Point Pkwy. and Sportsplex Pkwy. alongside the the Opelika Fire Department at approximately 9:55 a.m.
Two people were taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional and a third was transported to East Alabama Medical Center. The conditions of the victims is not known at this time.
The road has since reopened.
Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact police at 334-705-5200.
