Valley Haven School to vaccinate students with developmental disabilities

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - As Phase 1C begins to roll out Monday, a school in Valley, Alabama for people with developmental disabilities is aiming to get shots into its students’ arms.
Many students of Valley Haven School should be getting their vaccinations over the next couple of weeks.
Craig Brown, director of Valley Haven School, said it’s been a hard year for the students and staff.
“What I thought would be a few weeks, you know, we’d get through this, I think everybody else did too, turned into six months being closed down,” said Brown.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the school went from serving 74 adults to now 32.
“Underlying health issues, age, some of them just afraid to come back. We have some that will not come back because of their age,” said Brown.
Staff members said it was a challenge to teach their students about COVID-19 and the severity of the pandemic.
“Whether it was by pictures or signing, and we would show them things on TV about how to practice safety,” said Elizabeth Magby, staff member at Valley Haven School.
The school receives much of its financial support through its annual spring fundraisers, Hike Bike Run, and Lafayette Day, which were cancelled last year. This not only hurt the school’s budget, but it upset the students who look forward to these events.
“They are very event and date oriented, so when there’s an event that doesn’t happen or even the date changes, it can knock a lot of them off their rhythm,” said Chris Miller, Valley Haven staff member.
Now, with Phase 1c allowing students to get vaccinated, Brown hopes to see some normalcy come back and that more students will feel more comfortable going to school again.
“As normal as we can. We know that nothing will ever be the same, but if we can get them back and get them in a routine and start training them, get them back here with their friends and the people they love, I think they’ll be a lot better off,” said Brown.
Brown said that 19 of the school’s 32 adult students will be getting vaccinated in the next couple of weeks at Valley Pharmacy, a local pharmacy in the area.
