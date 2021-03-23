Alternate plans in place for prom in East Alabama

(WTVM) - East Alabama school districts are making some changes this year regarding prom.
This comes after most proms were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Auburn City Schools, they will have an outdoor senior event called a Night Amidst the Stars. This event is in place of a normal dance or prom, and will be held in Auburn High School’s courtyard.
Eufaula City Schools’ superintendent, Joey Brannan, says they have a special plan for their seniors as well.
“We’re just going to have a lead out just for seniors. And it’s outdoors, so it will be a way for them to still get that experience, but at the same time, we can still keep people distanced. So, hopefully get the best of both worlds,” said Brannan.
According to Eufaula City Schools, this lead out event will be held at Lakepoint State Park. Each senior will get four guest tickets who can watch the outdoor event.
