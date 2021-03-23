Chambers County applying for block grant to alleviate lack of internet service

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chambers County officials say they are looking to find ways to give more residents access to phone and internet service.
Many county residents in rural areas do not have internet access.
According to Chris Busby with the Chambers County Development Authority, each count yin Alabama will be given a certain amount of money based on population from the CARES Act. Chambers County expects $400,000 to help get broadband internet to those who need it.
Chambers County includes rural areas where residents are struggling to find service. Busby says the county has to apply for a community block grant in order to receive the $400,000. He says they hope to be approved soon.
