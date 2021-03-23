Families still searching for answers three years after the disappearances of two Columbus women

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two women have been missing from Columbus for three years.
On the anniversaries of their disappearances, there’s a renewed call from their family to bring them home.
Erin Collier and Ebony Giddens disappeared just eight days apart from each other in 2018. Giddens disappeared on the morning of March 12, 2018. According to her family, they spoke with her the night before, and the next day went to her house to find two of her boys home alone, and Ebony no where to be found.
According to Collier’s Sister, Sarah King-Kemp, her sister just disappeared without a trace and that’s just not like her. She was last seen March 16, 2018 on 4th Avenue. She thinks someone may have harmed the 36-year old. The last three years have been difficult for both families.
“It’s just been really sad,” said Kemp. “It’s hard to celebrate her birthdays. It’s hard to be happy when you don’t know where your loved one is and you don’t know what’s going on with them. So, it’s hard to celebrate something when you don’t know if it’s a happy birthday. My son was fighting cancer and he was getting ready to go on his Make a Wish trip to New Orleans to meet John Cena, and she went missing two weeks before that. And if she was still alive, she would have called my son and asked him how it was meeting his hero.”
Giddens’ aunt, Patricia Giddens, remains hopeful, her niece is still alive.
We’re coping with it,” Patricia Giddens said. “We’re still carrying on, but we still haven’t forgotten her. They’re still looking at different leads as they come in, or different tips, or anything if they come in. The case is still very much open.”
Both families are offering rewards for information that can help find their loved one. There is a $10,000 reward offered for Giddens and $15,000 reward for Collier. Both families have heard whispers in the streets and different rumors about what happened to their loved ones, but have no solid leads yet.
Anyone with information on the disappearances is encouraged to contact the Columbus Police Department. You can remain anonymous.
