Hamilton City Council to meet on final candidates for new police chief

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - Hamilton City Council has narrowed its list of potential candidates for a replacement police chief.
This comes after the former chief, Gene Allmond, was asked to resign after the discovery of racially insensitive comments captured on body cam by him and one of his officers.
There are five candidates for the position. According to city hall staff, there will be a regular held council meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. and after the meeting, council members and the mayor will go into executive session to discuss the final candidates.
