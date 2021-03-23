LaGrange police chase Columbus man through the woods, arrest him on assault warrant

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is behind bars in Troup County after trying to escape from police by running through the woods.
A Troup County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a car on I-185 northbound for speeding at 91 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone.
The driver refused to stop the car and got off the highway at Upper Big Springs Rd. before pulling into a driveway in the 3000 block and running into the woods behind the residence.
After they lost the driver, a female passenger identified him as 36-year-old Montavia Harmon. Deputies found that Harmon was wanted in Columbus for aggravated assault.
Several deputies and a K9 unit from the LaGrange Police Department came to assist in the search. The K9 located Harmon just after 5:30 p.m. Monday, nearly two hours after the attempted traffic stop.
He was taken to the Troup County Jail where he is awaiting extradition to Columbus.
Harmon is also being charged with fleeing/attempting to elude officers, obstruction, speeding, passing in a no passing zone, reckless driving, and failure to stop for a stop sign.
