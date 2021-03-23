Off-and-On Rain Chances Through the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cloudy skies are back in the forecast for Tuesday as we transition to an unsettled pattern for the remainder of the week. Though it won’t be raining all day every day, keep the umbrella nearby through the weekend. A few light rain showers will be possible today and tomorrow (coverage around 20-30%) with any breaks of sunshine boosting highs into the mid to upper 70s. We should see a better chance of scattered showers tonight, so pay attention to the radar if you have any Tuesday evening plans.
We’ll keep rain coverage around 20-30% through the day on Thursday before a low-end severe risk unfolds overnight into Friday morning. The probability of severe weather looks higher to west during the day on Thursday before the incoming batch of storms weakens once reaching our neck of the woods. Nevertheless, some strong to severe storms are still possible early Friday morning, so pay close attention to the forecast over the next couple of days, and we’ll keep you posted on any changes. We’ll keep a chance of showers and storms around for the weekend, too.
The rest of the week also looks to feature warmer than average temperatures with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s Thursday through Sunday. Next week should start off more seasonable and drier with less of an active weather pattern back in the forecast. Despite the promising rain chances this week, and 1-3″ of rainfall possible, pollen levels will still run high, so keep those nasal rinses flowing!
