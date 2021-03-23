Off-and-On Rain Chances Through the Weekend

We’ll keep rain coverage around 20-30% through the day on Thursday before a low-end severe risk unfolds overnight into Friday morning. The probability of severe weather looks higher to west during the day on Thursday before the incoming batch of storms weakens once reaching our neck of the woods. Nevertheless, some strong to severe storms are still possible early Friday morning, so pay close attention to the forecast over the next couple of days, and we’ll keep you posted on any changes. We’ll keep a chance of showers and storms around for the weekend, too.