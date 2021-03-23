Panama City Beach sets spring break rules amid COVID-19 pandemic

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WTVM) - For many families, spring break preparations and plans are in full swing.
For some beach destinations, their plans to prepare for the busy season will once again look different due to COVID-19 with the hopes of limiting the spread of the virus.
Beaches across our region are once again laying out spring break laws to keep locals and tourists safe, putting together different regulations to help deter large gatherings of people in one area. At Panama City Beach, no alcohol is allowed on beaches, bars will close at 2 a.m., rather than 4 a.m., and special events will have no more than 125 people.
Anyone who is caught in possession of alcohol on the beach could face up to a $500 fine or go to jail.
These rules also apply to parking lots.
In Gulf Shores, for the second year in a row, a section of Alabama Point East is closed. Barricades are now set up near the section of beach from the boardwalk, under Perdido Pass Bridge, to the condominium nearby due to past large gatherings in the area.
If you’re looking for regulations for specific beaches, cities have them posted online individually.
