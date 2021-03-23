Russell County Commission discusses fallen officer memorial and COVID-19 vaccination

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Commission announced Monday that it’s working on a memorial to honor its fallen law enforcement officers. The commission also gave updates on vaccination for COVID-19.
The memorial will be placed outside the Russell County Judicial Center entrance. The structure will cost $21,000, part of which will come from the Fraternal Order of Police. More than $14,000 has been raised and donations are still being accepted.
COVID-19 vaccination was also discussed at the meeting. EMA Director Bob Franklin talked about how people are starting to trust getting the vaccine.
“There’s been a lot of vaccines pushed out across the country and around the world. You’re not seeing the side effects. Any side effects that are happening right now are normal side effects that you would get. That just shows that your body is responding to the vaccination, so you’re getting a quicker reaction,” said Franklin.
Franklin says although vaccines are limited in the area, more residents are becoming open to being vaccinated.
