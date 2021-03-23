Senate Bill 202 aiming to change voting laws in Georgia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Senate Bill 202 is currently under consideration in the Georgia General Assembly and it would make some major changes to voting laws.
The bill would prohibit counties from taking grant funding, place restrictions on weekend advanced voting, and require additional identification for advance voting.
Muscogee County elections supervisor, Nancy Boren, said last year, her office received nearly $1 million in grant funding, which greatly helped improve the voting process.
“Any rant funding would go to the state and the state would allocate it. In 2020, we were able to open additional early voting locations, pay furloughed workers, we were able to do a lot with that grant funding. I have already requested my fiscal year 2022 budget and have only been able to request three early voting locations because it is very expensive,” explained Boren.
The measure is largely backed by Republicans. The bill’s verbiage claims it will make it easy to vote and hard to cheat.
