Southern Union Community State College awarded more than $10M throughout pandemic

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Universities across the U.S. have received millions of dollars throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Many are set to receive more funds to address certain COVID-19 related expenses.
According to officials with Southern Union State Community College in Opelika, they’ve been awarded about $10.6 million and expect another $10 million in the coming weeks. College officials say this money has gone toward things like upgrading internet and bandwidth, buying loaner computers and PPE, and making up for lost revenue from the pandemic.
“It’s not like it’s a check written to the school,” said Todd Shackett with Southern Union State Community College. “We have to justify and pretty clearly explain how this is related to the COVID pandemic. It can’t be used for construction, for example. It can’t be used for pet projects. It has to be used for something very clearly identified as helping through this pandemic or future pandemics or future crises of this nature.”
Officials at the college say nearly $1.6 million has gone toward direct grants for students. More direct checks will go out this spring.
At Auburn University, officials say they have an additional $7.8 million to go to emergency student funding.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.