St. Mary’s Rd. United Methodist Church in Columbus hosting COVID-19 vaccination site

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Mary’s Road United Methodist Church in Columbus and the West Central Health District will host a COVID-19 vaccination site Saturday, March 27.
The vaccination site will be in the church parking lot from 9 a.m. to noon.
Over 500 residents are slated to be vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Appointments are for people eligible in the current phase of the vaccine distribution plan, including those 55 years old and older, teachers, healthcare workers, first responders, and people considered high risk for a severe COVID-19 infection.
To register for vaccination at St. Mary’s Road united Methodist Church, click here.
